Supreme Court rejects appeal over NC voter ID law

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:37 Whatcom County dairy farmer pleads not guilty in animal cruelty case Pause 0:31 Watch jet boaters take on serious rapids on this Idaho river 0:49 Check out the inside of the new Dick's Sporting Goods store in Bellingham 0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 1:38 Woman takes on cleanup of "Tweaker Town" 1:23 Sumas man sentenced for abducting, raping three women 3:44 Rookie WR Cyril Grayson talks about three-day mini camp Sunday 0:15 Seahawks top pick Malik McDowell turning heads at first minicamp 4:03 Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

VIDEO: Dallas Woodhouse, executive director of the NC GOP holds a press conference Friday, July 29, 2016 to respond to a federal court's overturning of the NC Voter ID law earlier that day. Harry Lynch The News and Observer