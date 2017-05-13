National Politics

May 13, 2017 8:27 PM

Democrat targets California Rep. Knight for House seat

The Associated Press
PALMDALE, Calif.

An attorney who challenged California Republican Steve Knight in one of last year's most contested congressional races says he's running for the same seat again.

Democrat Bryan Caforia announced Saturday that he will run to represent the 25th Congressional District north of Los Angeles.

Knight was considered one of the nation's most vulnerable Republicans in Congress and narrowly beat Caforio in last November's elections.

He is considered a top target for Democrats who want to regain footing in the U.S. House.

Hillary Clinton won the district by more than six points in 2016 and registered Democrats outnumber registered Republicans there.

