May 12, 2017 11:30 PM

Trump and McConnell help each other pursue shared goals

By ERICA WERNER AP Congressional Correspondent
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are opposites in many ways, but they share a desire for policy victories. And they know they need each other to reach those goals.

Trump can be described as brash, impulsive, boastful and undisciplined. McConnell is known for being reserved, deliberate, methodical and focused.

A fellow Kentucky Republican, congressman James Comer, says he believes the two share a mutual respect — and know they can help one another.

With controversy swirling over Trump's abrupt firing of FBI Director James Comey, McConnell's moves will set the tone for how the Senate and the GOP as a whole responds. And if Trump can get his health care legislation and other priorities back on track, he may have the taciturn McConnell to thank.

