GOP lawmaker says gaming board chief colluding with Dems

Nevada's Senate Republican leader said on Friday the state's top gaming regulator is colluding with Democratic lawmakers to tarnish the reputation of a prominent Republican official.
Sen. Michael Roberson called for an investigation into "rogue regulator" Gaming Control Board Chairman A.G. Burnett, saying Democrats partnered with Burnett for "crass, political purposes." Burnett denied the accusations in a Friday interview.
The regulator has said that Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt's meetings with casino representatives in 2016 and subsequent legal advice may have amounted to corruption.
The FBI found no wrongdoing in its investigation after Burnett requested a review, Burnett said. Laxalt denies he did anything wrong.
"I have no agenda against the attorney general," Burnett said. "I have nothing against him in any way."
Burnett filed a sworn statement relaying his claims and the result of the federal review on April 27 — one year after the meetings in question. Days later, Democratic lawmakers subpoenaed Burnett to turn over all information on the meetings, including the affidavit now at the center of the issue.
Burnett said his notarized account of Laxalt's actions drew on a document he had prepared "some time ago." He pursued the affidavit, Burnett said, after learning of a separate ethics complaint .
"I did not know that the Legislature would get involved," Burnett said. "I had no desire for the Legislature to get involved and their subpoena was something that we had to comply with because it has the same effect as a district court order, so yes, rather than going to jail we submitted what they had requested."
Assembly Democratic caucus spokeswoman Sarah Abel said Roberson's accusation is completely false.
Democratic Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton said a hearing will be scheduled in the next two weeks.
Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval said in an interview earlier on Friday that it's proper to put the claims to a court of public opinion.
Comments