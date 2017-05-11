National Politics

May 11, 2017 3:56 AM

Vandal pays police station for damages _ 40 years later

The Associated Press
BIDDEFORD, Maine

The person responsible for damaging a Maine police station has sent the department an apology note and $550 in reimbursement — 40 years after shattering the station's front door.

The letter arrived on the desk of Biddeford Mayor Alan Casavant last week. The vandal said he broke the door at the city's old police station and dented a police cruiser sometime in the 1970s.

Police Chief Roger Beaupre, who joined the department in 1971, told The Portland Press Herald he remembers someone angrily throwing open the door and shattering it around that time. He said, "The guy left in a huff upset and pushed the door harder than he should have."

Police say the money will be put in their repair and maintenance budget.

