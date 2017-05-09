National Politics

Oklahoma voters head to polls in House special elections

The Associated Press
SEMINOLE, Okla.

Oklahoma voters head to the polls Tuesday for two special elections in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

House District 28 voters in Seminole and Pottawatomie counties will select a successor to former Rep. Tom Newell, who resigned days after winning re-election in November to accept a job with a conservative think tank.

Republican Zack Taylor, Democrat Steve Barnes and Libertarian Cody Presley are running for the seat.

In Tulsa County, voters in District 75 will choose nominees to replace former Rep. Dan Kirby, who resigned in February after being accused of sexually harassing two former legislative assistants.

Jamie Smith and Karen Gaddis are running for the Democratic nomination while Skip Steele, Tressa Nunley, Nik Berg and AJ Oatsvall are seeking the Republican nomination.

