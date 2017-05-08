National Politics

May 08, 2017 6:43 PM

Governor signs bipartisan go-ahead for Vegas schools shakeup

The Associated Press
CARSON CITY, Nev.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is codifying the breakup of one of the nation's largest school districts.

Reorganizing the oversight of Las Vegas-area schools is intended to shift power from a central district office to individual schools.

The Republican governor signed Assembly Bill 469 on Monday in a move he and legislative leaders hailed as a bipartisan agreement to speed up local control of education administration.

Clark County School Board trustees have twice sued to stop the breakup, saying procedural decisions made outside the regular legislative session were invalid. The bill effectively ends that rebuttal.

The legislation builds on a restructuring process approved in 2015 and is expected to come with state funding to facilitate the changes.

