May 08, 2017 2:05 AM

Police say camera registry will aid investigations

The Associated Press
WESTERLY, R.I.

Police in a Rhode Island town are asking citizens to help them build a voluntary registry of surveillance cameras so that officers can find video quickly in criminal investigations.

Westerly police Capt. Shawn Lacey told The Westerly Sun (http://bit.ly/2ppVbS5 ) the recently unveiled program won't give officers direct access to surveillance video, but it will make it easier for them to find businesses or homeowners with cameras who might be able to help. When a crime occurs, officers can search for cameras nearby and ask the owner to provide video.

People with cameras can register online and Lacey says they've seen a good response so far.

Lacey says similar programs have been successful in cities across the country.

