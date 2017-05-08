New judge appointed for Bracken, Fleming, Mason counties

A Maysville lawyer has been appointed to be district court judge in Bracken, Fleming and Mason counties.
Gov. Matt Bevin's office said that Bevin appointed Jeffery Louis Schumacher to the 19th Judicial District Post on Friday.
Schumacher has practiced in Maysville for the past 25 years and has been master commissioner for Mason County Circuit Court since 2002, trial commissioner for Mason County District Court since 2011 and attorney for local commissions and boards. He is a previous county attorney.
Schumacher was appointed to succeed Frank McCartney, who died in January. An election will be held in 2018.
