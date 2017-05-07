National Politics

Trump: His support for black colleges remains 'unwavering'

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says his support of historically black colleges and universities remains "unwavering."

Trump issued a statement late Sunday to clarify an earlier statement that some interpreted as meaning the president planned to end a capital financing program that helps these institutions repair, renovate and build new facilities.

The earlier statement was attached to a spending bill Trump signed Friday to keep the government operating through September. Trump said in Friday's statement that he intended to spend money appropriated for historically black colleges and universities consistent with his responsibilities under the Constitution.

Trump signed an executive order earlier this year to move an office dedicated to this institutions from the Education Department to the White House. The order also directs the office to help these institutions become financially stronger.

