May 06, 2017 8:36 AM

Vermont agency sees reform 3 years after child deaths

The Associated Press
RUTLAND, Vt.

Three years after two high-profile child deaths raised concern in Vermont, state officials say reforms have been made at the Department of Children and Families.

The Rutland Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2pROgSJ ) the agency tasked with protecting abused and neglected children has increased its staff by 25 percent and has established uniform protocols to determine dangers and risks of family situations. But lawmakers and advocates say there's more to be done.

The death of 2-year-old Dezirae Sheldon, of Poultney, from blunt force trauma to the head in February 2014 sparked outrage in the state. Her stepfather, Dennis Duby Jr., pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder and will serve 13 years in jail.

Two months after Sheldon's death, 15-month-old Peighton Geraw, of Winooski, died. Her mother, Nytosha LaForce, pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

