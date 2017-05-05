Dover deputy police chief named city's 14th police chief

Dover Police Deputy Chief Marvin Mailey Jr. has been named the city's 14th chief of police, after taking over day-to-day operations for nearly four months.
News outlets report that in a special meeting, the City Council unanimously voted Thursday to name Mailey as the next chief of police.
Mailey's appointment comes as his predecessor, Chief Paul Bernat, announced his retirement December 20, and officially stepped down in January. At the insistence of Dover Mayor Christiansen, a committee was formed who then voted for Mailey nomination to proceed to the City Council.
Mailey hails from New York and came to Delaware in 1989, when he began working as a correctional officer. He's a graduate of the Dover Police Academy and has been with the department for almost 24 years.
Comments