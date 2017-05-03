National Politics

May 03, 2017 11:34 PM

3 guilty of disruptions at attorney general confirmation

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

A Washington jury has convicted three people of being disruptive at U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions' confirmation hearing.

A jury returned the verdicts Wednesday in Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

Each demonstrator was convicted of two charges related to the Jan. 10 hearing. One of them, Desiree Ali-Fairooz of Bluemont, Virginia, was convicted of disruptive conduct and demonstrating on U.S. Capitol grounds.

Ali-Fairooz laughed when a senator said Sessions had a record of "treating all Americans equally under the law." The New York Times reported (http://nyti.ms/2pZMZvZ ) that in a filing, prosecutors said she "let out a loud burst of laughter, followed by a second louder burst." When police tried to escort Ali-Fairooz from the room, she "grew loud and more disruptive, eventually halting the confirmation hearing," prosecutors said.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos