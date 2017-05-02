National Politics

May 02, 2017

Nebraska will debate bill to hold back kids who can't read

The Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb.

Nebraska lawmakers have taken the rare step of pulling a bill from committee to debate it on the floor.

Senators voted 30-13 Wednesday to pull a bill that would require schools to hold back third-grade students who were not reading at grade level. Education committee members say the bill's sponsor, committee member Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha, did not convince them to vote to send it to floor.

Sen. Matt Hansen of Lincoln, a member of the education committee, says he worries pulling the bill could set a precedent for committee chairs to refrain from scheduling votes when they believe the full Legislature will be friendlier than the committee.

