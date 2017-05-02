National Politics

May 02, 2017 10:02 AM

Lawmakers debate scaled back family leave bill

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Lawmakers in Vermont's House are debating an effort to enact a statewide paid family leave policy that has been greatly reduced from its original scope.

Originally, the bill provided 12 weeks of paid parental, family or disability leave. The bill being debated Tuesday only provides six weeks of leave, and nixes the disability reason.

Lawmakers who worked on the bill in their committee faced a string of questions Tuesday from Republican Rep. Anne Donahue, who is seeking to clarify if multiple children can take time off to care for a sick parent under Vermont's proposal.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos