Lawmakers debate scaled back family leave bill

Lawmakers in Vermont's House are debating an effort to enact a statewide paid family leave policy that has been greatly reduced from its original scope.
Originally, the bill provided 12 weeks of paid parental, family or disability leave. The bill being debated Tuesday only provides six weeks of leave, and nixes the disability reason.
Lawmakers who worked on the bill in their committee faced a string of questions Tuesday from Republican Rep. Anne Donahue, who is seeking to clarify if multiple children can take time off to care for a sick parent under Vermont's proposal.
