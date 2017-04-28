Congressman Cummings to speak at Florence NAACP dinner

Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings is the key speaker at an NAACP fundraiser in Florence.
The Florence chapter of the NAACP says the Maryland Democrat will speak Friday at its annual Freedom Fund Dinner. The event starts at 7 p.m. at the Florence Civic Center.
Cummings has represented Maryland's 7th District for 20 years. The Baltimore native is the ranking member of the U.S. House's Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. He began his political career in the Maryland state House.
The dinner's honorary chairman is the Rev. Calvin Robinson of Trinity Baptist Church, which was founded in Florence in 1868.
