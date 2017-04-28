National Politics

Deputy turns himself in, resigns after alleged hit-and-run

The Associated Press
EUSTIS, Fla.

A Florida deputy has turned himself in and resigned after authorities say he fled the scene of a hit-and-run accident that crushed a pontoon boat.

News outlets report 24-year veteran Lake County deputy Mark Knuuttila resigned Wednesday after being accused of leaving the scene of a crash in Eustis on Saturday.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said in a report that Knuuttila failed to complete a right turn when his truck rolled and ejected a passenger from the vehicle.

Authorities say he later stuck a pontoon in a driveway. The estimated damages are $30,000.

Police say a witness was able to identify Knuuttilla after police helicopter and bloodhound units were unable to locate him.

It's unclear if Knuuttilla has an attorney or if charges have been filed.

