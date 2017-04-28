Driver immunity for injured protester on road clears House

A driver who runs into a demonstrator on a public street in North Carolina could avoid civil liability for the person's injuries under legislation that has cleared the House.
Representatives gave final approval to the measure Thursday following a second straight day of debate over protecting motorists legally using the roads and the constitutional right to protest. The 67-48 vote was nearly identical to Wednesday's margin for preliminary action.
The measure heading to the Senate says a driver would be immune from lawsuits if the driver used what is called "due care." An amendment approved Thursday also made clear the immunity would not apply if the injured person was protesting with a valid permit to demonstrate on the street where the injury occurred.
