National Politics

April 28, 2017 12:38 AM

County sues city in fight over bicyclists on park trails

The Associated Press
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.

A Virginia county is suing a neighboring city in an attempt to prevent it from allowing bicyclists to use a city-owned park in the county.

The Daily Progress reports that (http://bit.ly/2qfLpC4 ) the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has filed a lawsuit against the Charlottesville City Council to settle a dispute over who can use the trials at the Ragged Mountain Natural Area.

The Charlottesville council passed an ordinance last December to allow mountain biking on the trails around the reservoir. The Charlottesville ordinance also allows joggers to use the trails.

The county says the biking rule goes against its own regulations. The park is located in Albemarle County, but is owned by Charlottesville.

The lawsuit was filed in Charlottesville Circuit Court.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos