County sues city in fight over bicyclists on park trails

A Virginia county is suing a neighboring city in an attempt to prevent it from allowing bicyclists to use a city-owned park in the county.
The Daily Progress reports that (http://bit.ly/2qfLpC4 ) the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has filed a lawsuit against the Charlottesville City Council to settle a dispute over who can use the trials at the Ragged Mountain Natural Area.
The Charlottesville council passed an ordinance last December to allow mountain biking on the trails around the reservoir. The Charlottesville ordinance also allows joggers to use the trails.
The county says the biking rule goes against its own regulations. The park is located in Albemarle County, but is owned by Charlottesville.
The lawsuit was filed in Charlottesville Circuit Court.
