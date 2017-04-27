National Politics

April 27, 2017 9:25 PM

NY senator: outlaw streaming violence on social media

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Legislation introduced in New York state would make it a crime to upload or livestream video of a crime to social media with the intent of glorifying violence or seeking fame.

State Sen. Phil Boyle, a Long Island Republican, said Thursday that his bill is a response to a series of "heinous crimes" that have been filmed and posted online by the perpetrators.

Boyle says his proposal is needed to prevent "attention-hungry criminals" from using the internet to celebrate violence.

Those who violate the proposed law would face up to four years in prison as well as fines.

Bystanders who film a crime while it is occurring — or news organizations covering a story — would be exempted from the law.

