Virginia's Executive Mansion wins accessibility award

The Paralyzed Veterans of American has honored Virginia's Executive Mansion for recent renovations that made it easier for the disabled to enter the home where governors and their families live.
Gov. Terry McAuliffe's office recently announced the award, called the Barrier-Free American Award.
The Democratic governor and his wife Dorothy unveiled a new ramp last year aimed to help people in wheelchairs access the mansion more easily than taking an elevator from the basement. The ramp's construction had drawn criticism from historic preservationists as unnecessary. Those critics included Roxane Gilmore, the wife of Republican former Gov. Jim Gilmore.
The Executive Mansion is one of the oldest governor's residences in the country.
Comments