National Politics

April 27, 2017 12:22 AM

Alabama House to vote on Confederate monuments bill

The Associated Press
MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Alabama lawmakers are nearing a decision on barring changes to Confederate or other long-standing monuments.

The state House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Thursday on a bill that would forbid alterations or removal of markers that have stood for more than 20 years.

Gov. Kay Ivey could sign the legislation into law if the House passes it. A governor spokeswoman says her office will review the bill if it is approved.

The measure passed the Senate despite hours of opposition from legislators who argued preserving monuments with links to slavery is offensive to African Americans.

Tuscaloosa Republican Sen. Gerald Allen says his bill is intended to preserve history.

The vote comes days after a Confederate statue in New Orleans was taken down.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos