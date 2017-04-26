Cop charged with murder expresses court security concerns

Lawyers for the Chicago police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of Laquan McDonald have asked a judge to waive his court appearances.
In a motion filed last week and made public Wednesday, attorneys for Officer Jason Van Dyke cited three alleged incidents of "threatened violence, intimidation and threats" during the officer's court appearance last month. It asks that Van Dyke be allowed to skip routine court appearances or be ensured safe access to the courthouse.
During a hearing last week, Cook County Circuit Judge Vincent Gaughan said he would hold in contempt of court anyone who comes inside the courthouse with a sign and starts "waving it around."
Van Dyke shot the 17-year-old McDonald 16 times in October 2014. In addition to murder, he faces 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.
