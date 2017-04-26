Sheriff pleads not guilty to new federal charges

A northwestern Indiana sheriff awaiting trial on corruption charges has pleaded not guilty to additional counts of wire fraud.
Lake County Sheriff John Buncich pleaded not guilty during an initial court appearance Wednesday to the updated federal bribery indictment against him.
The additional wire fraud counts allege Buncich made incriminating financial wire transfers in April and October of 2014.
Buncich and others were named in an original indictment last November alleging an illegal towing scheme in which the sheriff accepted bribes. He's currently scheduled to go to trial Aug. 7.
Buncich's lawyer, Bryan Truitt, says the superseding indictment came "as a complete surprise." He says Buncich "remains absolutely adamant that he's done nothing wrong, that he's completely innocent."
