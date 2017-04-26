National Politics

April 26, 2017 6:31 AM

Philadelphia council wants to nix pacts with special school

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia City Council members want to cancel $55 million worth of contracts the city has with a special needs school where a boy was killed in a clash with staff last year.

Philly.com (http://bit.ly/2qdWUdm ) reports Tuesday's call to rescind the Wordsworth's contracts comes after an expose by the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News showing more than four dozen sex crimes have been reported at the firm's Wordsworth Academy in west Philadelphia facility in the last decade.

Other children reported broken bones and assaults.

One resident, 17-year-old David Hess, was killed struggling with staff in an October incident still being investigated by the district attorney.

State regulators closed the facility after Hess' death.

A Wordsworth spokesman declined to comment on council's concerns.

