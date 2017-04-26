National Politics

April 26, 2017 12:29 AM

City could officially declare that it's not a sanctuary city

The Associated Press
CHESAPEAKE, Va.

One of Virginia's largest cities could officially declare that it's not a "sanctuary city" for immigrants.

The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2oJxNPb) that city officials in Chesapeake are considering drafting a resolution.

City Councilman Robert Ike says it would send a message to undocumented workers. Others say it's unnecessary and could send the wrong message to immigrant communities.

Sanctuary cities limit their cooperation with the federal government's enforcement of immigration laws.

A federal judge in California on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump's executive order to cut off federal funding to such jurisdictions.

A City Council vote would be required to adopt such a resolution in Chesapeake.

