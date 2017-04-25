National Politics

April 25, 2017 12:28 AM

Leaders announce plan for drone port in eastern Kentucky

The Associated Press
HAZARD, Ky.

Government and education partners have announced a plan to build a complex in eastern Kentucky where companies can test and make drones and train people to use them.

The Lexington Herald-Leader (http://bit.ly/2ptNyhf ) reports the plan was announced Monday in Hazard.

Funding for USA Drone Port is not secured. Perry County Judge-Executive Scott Alexander said it would cost an estimated $12 million to $15 million to build and might be completed in phases. He said partners will look for funding from a variety of sources, including federal grants and foundations.

Supporters say the area is a good location for such a facility, offering relatively flat land left from surface mining; large, relatively unpopulated areas to fly over; and an available workforce.

Paul Green of the Kentucky Valley Educational Cooperative said the facility could add great economic benefit for the region.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos