Council president claims immunity in ethics commission probe

Providence City Council President Luis Aponte has filed suit arguing that he has "absolute legislative immunity" from the Rhode Island Ethics Commission's investigation into his vote to rezone a property owned by his former landlord.
WPRI-TV (http://bit.ly/2paa4sy ) reports that Aponte's suit says the commission "has no jurisdiction to bring any charges of violations" of the state ethics code against him based on his voting record because of his "common-law legislative privilege."
The suit argues that although voters approved a change to the state constitution restoring the commission's oversight over local lawmakers, the commission's investigation was launched prior to the vote and cannot be applied retroactively.
An attorney for the commission declined comment.
The commission voted unanimously in January to find probable cause that Aponte violated the state code of ethics.
