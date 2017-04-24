Democrat Massie plans to enter race for governor

Another Democrat is planning to enter the race for governor in Massachusetts.
Robert Massie tells The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2pWkSdH ) he's formed a fundraising committee and plans to formally announce his candidacy for the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nomination next month.
A long-time environmental activist from Somerville, Massie was a candidate for lieutenant governor in 1994 and briefly ran for the U.S. Senate in 2011. He recently stepped down as director of the Sustainable Solutions Lab at the University of Massachusetts-Boston.
The only Democrat to officially declare for governor so far is former state Secretary of Administration and Finance Jay Gonzalez.
Newton Mayor Setti Warren has also set up a fundraising committee.
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is expected to seek re-election to a second term in 2018, but hasn't officially announced.
