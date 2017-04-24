Syrians continue to protest Assad with independence event

Syrians in New Jersey gathered to celebrate the country's Independence Day and protest the current presidential administration.
The Record reports (https://njersy.co/2pctDCl ) more than 50 people attended a ceremony at Paterson's City Hall Sunday. Syria gained independence when the French left the country in 1946. Many Syrians at the celebration focused on protesting President Bashar al-Assad this year.
They raised a modified Syrian flag called a Revolution Flag to show their opposition to Assad's regime. Participants said they wanted to remind people of the current conflict, support the Syrian community and thank allies.
Fighting between Assad's administration and opposition forces has killed thousands of Syrians since 2011. He has also been accused of using chemical weapons.
