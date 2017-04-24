National Politics

April 24, 2017 1:56 AM

Pinal County mulls changes in lineup of justice courts

The Associated Press
FLORENCE, Ariz.

Pinal County officials are considering a reshuffling of the county's justice court system, possibly including a reduction in the number of locations.

The Casa Grande Dispatch (https://goo.gl/bmZ82j ) reports that County Manager Greg Stanley recently told the county Board of Supervisors that redistricting court boundaries and having fewer justice courts could save the county money.

The county now has eight court precincts located in Apache Junction, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Mammoth, Maricopa, Oracle and Superior.

Stanley said any changes would have take effect Jan. 1, 2019, following the 2018 election.

Justice courts hear traffic violations, small claims, civil suits such as evictions and disputes between landlords and tenants as well as misdemeanor crimes like assault, driving under the influence and shoplifting.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos