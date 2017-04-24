Pinal County mulls changes in lineup of justice courts

Pinal County officials are considering a reshuffling of the county's justice court system, possibly including a reduction in the number of locations.
The Casa Grande Dispatch (https://goo.gl/bmZ82j ) reports that County Manager Greg Stanley recently told the county Board of Supervisors that redistricting court boundaries and having fewer justice courts could save the county money.
The county now has eight court precincts located in Apache Junction, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Mammoth, Maricopa, Oracle and Superior.
Stanley said any changes would have take effect Jan. 1, 2019, following the 2018 election.
Justice courts hear traffic violations, small claims, civil suits such as evictions and disputes between landlords and tenants as well as misdemeanor crimes like assault, driving under the influence and shoplifting.
