National Politics

April 23, 2017 6:31 AM

Lawmakers consider giving veterans a leg up on contracts

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Veteran-owned companies could get preferential treatment in seeking Rhode Island state contracts under a bill being considered again in the state Senate.

The Senate is scheduled to vote on the legislation Tuesday. Senators passed a similar bill last year, but it stalled in the state House of Representatives.

The proposal would give small veteran-owned businesses a preference in the state purchasing process, not unlike the benefit awarded to women-owned and minority-owned companies.

It would also set a goal for the state to award at least 3 percent of all contracts to veteran-owned firms.

The bill was introduced by Sen. Marc Cote, a Woonsocket Democrat. He's introduced similar bills for several years. Cranston Republican Rep. Robert Lancia has introduced companion legislation in the House.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos