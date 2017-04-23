National Politics

April 23, 2017 6:23 AM

Hartford police going on trial in alleged brutality case

The Associated Press
BRIDGEPORT, Conn.

Two Hartford police officers are set to go back on trial in a lawsuit accusing them of using excessive force on members of a city family.

Christopher May and Matthew Cornell originally went on trial in December. The jury returned with a split verdict that found in favor of the officers on some allegations, but jurors couldn't reach a verdict on other claims.

Jury selection is set for Monday in federal court in Bridgeport, followed by the trial on Tuesday.

Fabian Edwards, his mother, Elizabeth Edwards, and his brothers, Kenville Edwards and KeithMichael Mitto allege three officers assaulted them and used stun guns and pepper spray on them for no reason at their home in 2012.

The third officer, Eric Baumgarten, was cleared by the jury in December.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos