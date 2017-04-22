Massachusetts lawmakers debate pot regulators' independence

Recreational marijuana may be legal for adults in Massachusetts but who ultimately will be in charge of regulating and enforcing the new law remains the subject of behind-the-scenes maneuvering on Beacon Hill.
A legislative committee created to review and potentially make revisions in the voter-approved measure plans to hold its final hearing at the Statehouse on Monday and deliver recommendations by June.
A key issue emerging in lawmakers' discussions is the makeup of the Cannabis Control Commission, which will be responsible for granting licenses to retail marijuana stores that are expected to begin opening in mid-2018.
Legislators are expected to decide whether to keep the commission under the supervision of the state or make it a more independent body, modeled after the panel that oversees casino gambling in Massachusetts.
