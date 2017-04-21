National Politics

April 21, 2017 12:28 AM

Law enforcement commanders meet in Kentucky

The Associated Press
LEXINGTON, Ky.

Law enforcement commanders from around the country are meeting in Kentucky to discuss how to address current issues facing officers.

The University of Kentucky says in a statement that its police department is hosting the conference in Lexington to highlight the need to transform the culture of law enforcement.

One session on Friday includes information about causes of critical incident stress and potential effects it can have during a use of force incident. The session includes information on how critical incident stress affects policy decisions in officer-involved shootings and how proper training can reduce critical incident stress.

Another session will focus on how police officers are at risk of developing insulin resistance and how they can reverse it with proper management.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos