Correction: Outdoor Smoking story

In a story April 19 about proposed restrictions on outdoor smoking in Sioux Falls, The Associated Press reported erroneously that Mayor Mike Huether had rejected a proposed ordinance to ban smoking on all city-owned property. The city council amended the proposal to ban smoking and tobacco only at youth events and playgrounds, and Huether declined to sign it, saying it wasn't tough enough.
A corrected version of the story is below:
Outdoor smoking restrictions resurface in Sioux Falls
The debate over outdoor smoking restrictions has resurfaced in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The debate over outdoor smoking restrictions has resurfaced in Sioux Falls.
The City Council passed an outdoor smoking ordinance several months ago, but it applies only to playgrounds and parks where youth activity is taking place.
KELO-TV (http://bit.ly/2pBbTRH ) reports the issue has re-ignited. A new proposal would make it illegal to smoke within 20 feet of an entrance to city-owned buildings. Smoking would be banned at the city's bus transfer stations.
The proposal does not include a fine, but a person could be kicked off the property for violating the ordinance.
