Florida state senator to publicly apologize for racial slurs

A Florida state senator is expected to apologize publicly for using racial slurs and insults in a private after-hours conversation with African-American colleagues.
Senate President Joe Negron said that Miami-area Republican Sen. Frank Artiles has asked to formally apologize Wednesday on the Senate floor to Sen. Audrey Gibson.
News outlets report that Artiles used a variation of the "n-word" in the conversation at Tallahassee's Governor's Club with Democratic Sens. Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville and Perry Thurston of Fort Lauderdale. They said Artiles also used obscene and belittling language directed at them in the Monday night conversation.
While Artiles apologized on Tuesday, some Democrats began demanding his resignation once news about the incident began to emerge.
In his own statement Negron said he was "appalled" about the comment.
