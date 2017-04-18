National Politics

April 18, 2017 6:32 AM

Justice plans crackdown on violent street gangs

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the Justice Department will crack down on violent gangs.

Sessions on Tuesday called out one organization in particular, the MS-13 street gang, members of which are suspected in the killings of four people last week in Long Island. Sessions says in prepared remarks that gangs like MS-13 "represent one of the gravest threats to American safety."

He says tougher enforcement of immigration and border crimes will curb gang activity. And he says cities that protect people in the country illegally make efforts to fight gang violence more difficult. He says so-called sanctuary cities are "aiding these cartels to refill their ranks."

Sessions was speaking before a meeting with federal law enforcement officials to discuss ways to combat organized crime.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos