National Politics

April 18, 2017 8:01 AM

International visitors outpace US in New England tourism

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

A New Hampshire tourism official says international growth is outpacing domestic growth in New England.

Victoria Cimino, the director of New Hampshire's Division of Travel and Tourism Development, says New England received an estimated 2.1 million international visitors in 2015 who spent about $2.1 billion.

She spoke Tuesday in Concord at the New Hampshire Travel Council's annual Governor's Conference on Tourism.

She said the United Kingdom and Canada continue to be strong markets, as are Germany, France, Italy and Japan. She said Australia and New Zealand are emerging markets.

She said part of New Hampshire's growth has been measured by its rooms and meals tax, which was $300 million for Fiscal Year 2016, 3 percent above expectations.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos