April 17, 2017 9:13 PM

Sununu to lobby House members on full-day kindergarten

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu (soo-NOO'-noo) is taking his appeal for full-day kindergarten directly to House lawmakers.

The first-term governor will testify Tuesday before the House Education Committee on a bill that adds money for school districts to provide full-day programs. The money would be given out in grants, targeted to communities with high numbers of low-income students or English language learners.

Senators already have passed the kindergarten bill, but Sununu faces a tougher audience in the House. Fellow Republican lawmakers scrapped his kindergarten plan in the budget and Speaker Shawn Jasper says he's skeptical about its benefits.

School districts currently get a set amount of state money per kindergarten student regardless of if they have full- or half-day programs. It amounts to half of the per-pupil amount awarded for other grades.

