April 17, 2017 7:56 AM

More than 21,000 expected at Trump's first Easter Egg Roll

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has welcomed families to the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll.

Speaking on Monday at the popular "egg-stravaganza," Trump said: "we will be stronger and bigger and better as a nation than ever before."

Trump was accompanied by his wife, Melania, and 11-year-old son Barron.

Thousands of children are expected at the White House for its biggest social event of the year. There had been some hand-wringing over whether the Trump administration would be able to pull off a successful event.

A downsized version of the 139-year-old event has kicked off on the South Lawn.

The White House is expecting more than 21,000 children and adults to attend the festivities. That's down from the 35,000 people who attended last year.

