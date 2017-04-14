About 50 people will become US citizens in Kentucky Capitol

About 50 people will become U.S. citizens in the rotunda of Kentucky's Capitol.
The Eastern District of Kentucky is holding a naturalization ceremony in the rotunda on Friday at 11 a.m. Democratic Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says it is the first time the ceremony will be held in the state government's headquarters.
Grimes is scheduled to attend the ceremony, where people will take the oath of citizenship administered by U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove.
Earlier this year, Republican Gov. Matt Bevin signed a law requiring Kentucky high school students to pass a civics test before they can graduate. The test is modeled after the questions immigrants must answer as part of the citizenship process.
