April 13, 2017 7:52 AM

Hogan reappoints 2 Cabinet officials after disputes

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Gov. Larry Hogan has reappointed two Cabinet officials who failed to make it through the confirmation process.

Media outlets report that the reappointments come just after the end of the General Assembly session earlier this week, setting up a potential conflict between the Republican governor and Senate Democrats.

Dennis Schrader will head the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene after Hogan withdrew his name amid a dispute with Senate Democrats.

He will keep Wendi Peters as acting planning secretary. The Senate Executive Nominations Committee turned down Peters' nomination, but it was withdrawn before full Senate action.

The governor's office says Hogan signaled his intention to reappoint the officials and is within his rights under the law. But Democratic leaders of the Senate say he's is violating Maryland's Constitution.

