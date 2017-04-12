National Politics

April 12, 2017 10:52 PM

Man receives $13 million in lawsuit over wrongful conviction

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

A federal jury awarded $13 million to a man who spent 21 years in prison after signing a murder confession allegedly manufactured by Chicago police and Cook County prosecutors.

Deon Patrick wept Wednesday as U.S. District Judge Ronald Guzman announced the award.

Patrick was convicted in 1995 in the deaths of Sharon Haugabook and Jeffrey Lassiter. The 42-year-old Patrick long contended his confession was coerced.

Patrick's attorneys argued Chicago Police Department records show Patrick was locked up on a disorderly conduct charge at the time the two were killed in their apartment in 1992. The 20-year-old Patrick was arrested on drug charge His lawsuit claimed he signed the murder confession after being abused.

Prosecutors dismissed the murder charges against Patrick in 2014.

After the jury's decision, the 45-year-old Patrick said he feels "my day has finally come."

