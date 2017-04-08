Clarifying law, court says candidate can challenge election

A Democratic primary candidate will get her day in court, seeking to overturn the results of a 2015 southwest Mississippi state House election.
The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled 8-1 on Thursday that Tasha Dillon should get to argue her challenge to the results of her House District 98 race against Democratic Rep. David Myers of McComb.
The court set a new precedent, clarifying that primary challenges should not be settled by the Legislature, but by party committees and courts.
Dillon claims that Myers intimidated voters and election officials mishandled ballots. The Enterprise-Journal (http://bit.ly/2ob7L9F) reports both Myers and election officials deny wrongdoing.
Myers won the primary 2,003 to 1,859. He didn't face a Republican in the general election and won a fifth term representing parts of Pike and Walthall counties.
Comments