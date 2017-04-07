DC officer faces charges in Maryland, police powers revoked

1:53 A look back at what happened in Whatcom County in March Pause

11:38 Jamison Rogayan faces cross-examination in serial rape trial

1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation

1:58 Judge declares mistrial in Jamison Rogayan serial rape case

6:25 Prosecution gives opening statement in Jamison Rogayan rape trial

1:01 Grocery store closes in Nugent's Corner

0:46 Gonzaga players answer the question, 'What is a Gamecock?'

0:34 Whatcom Creek Trail flooded near I-5 overpass during weekend

1:39 Watch the two best attempts in the dunk contest at senior all-star game