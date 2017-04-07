Courthouse repairs will avoid hurting Indiana tower's tree

Southeastern Indiana officials say structural repairs planned for a courthouse clock tower will be made with care to avoid damaging the iconic tree growing from its roof.
Bidding is set to begin soon on work to address brick and stone deterioration on the Decatur County Courthouse's tower.
Architectural consulting firm Arsee Engineers gave the county's commissioners an update this week on the project that will include installing speakers to scare pigeons away from the 157-year-old courthouse.
The Greensburg Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2o0TY3N ) company president Frederick Herget says the overriding goal of the repairs is to ensure the health of the 9-foot-tall mulberry tree growing from the tower's roof high above Greensburg.
The tower's bell will be removed during the repairs in the city about 50 miles southeast of Indianapolis.
