Alaska marijuana regulators delay onsite use debate

1:53 A look back at what happened in Whatcom County in March Pause

2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base

1:35 Bellingham man sentenced for child molestation

1:34 Ray Ray the dog can barely walk. He's going on a diet to save his life

1:00 Kennewick police host 2017 Polar Plunge

2:21 Take a tour of historic Pickett House in Bellingham

1:43 Top 10 free agent signings from the NFL offseason

2:03 Pete Carroll on Seahawks getting smashed at Green Bay: "Miserable...terrible night"

1:32 Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation