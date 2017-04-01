Officials release bodycam video from Utah police shooting

Authorities have released the body camera video of police officers shooting and killing a Layton man at a Roy gas station.
The city of Roy on Friday released the video of the Feb. 21 incident that killed 38-year-old Nicolas Sanchez.
The officers were responding to a call from a convenience store clerk reporting a suspicious person when they encountered Sanchez.
The bodycam video shows officers telling Sanchez to step away from the store to talk. When an officer tries to grab him, Sanchez runs away and one officer chases him while another shoots. Sanchez was armed at the time of the incident.
The Weber County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. The officers involved are on paid administrative leave.
