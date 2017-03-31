Service honors veterans buried at Biloxi cemetery

Six veterans who died over the past month are being honored.
The Sun-Herald reports the (http://bit.ly/2nH2AOH ) six had been buried at Biloxi National Cemetery without an interment service or with a service that was not attended.
They were honored during a public service on Thursday.
Seven members of the Patriot Guard and a group of airmen from Keesler Air Force Base, along with several people from the Coast, gathered to remember the six men.
The monthly services began several months ago to combine previous programs that had sought people to attend individual funerals of unattended veterans. The monthly services are held the last Thursday of every month.
A Keesler Air Force Base Honor Guard performed military honors and presented the flag to a member of the Patriot Guard.
Comments